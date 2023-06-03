topStoriesenglish2617254
Rakul Preet Singh's All Chirpy And Happy In A Bright Yellow Bikini From Her Maldives Vacay - Check Her Unseen Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Hot Pics: Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan.

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently chilling and vibing in the picturesque Maldives. She posted her bright yellow bikini sets and many fans commented on her glamourous vacation photos. Earlier, she shared another set of ravishing photoshoots from her vacation diaries. 

Rakul Preet captioned: Chirpy and happy @makeplansholidays @patinamaldives #makeplansholidays #patinamaldives. She can be seen wearing a stylish two-piece bikini blouse with gold chain embellished straps and high-waisted bottom shorts in same colour. Also, do not miss her cutesy hat. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She was recently seen performing at the IIFA Awards 2023.

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in the Telugu hit film 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' which did well and earned her great accolades. She won fans' love for her character in Chhatriwali which topped the charts and was trending on the platform of release for a long time. Her performance was immensely praised by the audience and the critics for shouldering a strong subject very well all on her own as a small-town condom quality tester, Sanya in the film.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan, and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

 

 

