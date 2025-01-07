Mumbai: RRR star Ram Charan is enjoying one of the most beautiful phases of his life—fatherhood. The actor, who welcomed his daughter Klin Kaara with wife Upasana Konidela on June 20, 2023, recently opened up about his life as a new dad on the talk show NBK Season 4. Hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the episode is set to be a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with personal revelations and touching moments.



The promo of the much-awaited episode shows Balakrishna surprising Ram Charan with a heartfelt video from the day Klin Kaara was born. The emotional clip left the actor teary-eyed as he reflected on how his daughter has transformed his life. He called her one of the greatest blessings for not only him and Upasana but also for his father, Chiranjeevi, and the entire Konidela family.

Speaking about his newfound role as a father, Ram Charan shared adorable anecdotes about how Klin Kaara already keeps him on his toes and fills their lives with immense happiness. During the candid chat, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked the question that has been on every fan’s mind—when will Ram Charan reveal Klin Kaara’s face to the world?

The actor responded with a heartwarming condition, saying, “I will reveal her face only when she calls me ‘Nanna’ (Dad).” This sweet and emotional answer has left fans eagerly waiting for the moment when the little Mega Princess will speak her first word, making the big reveal even more special.

Ram Charan and Upasana named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela during a grand naming ceremony steeped in traditional rituals. The name, which holds deep cultural significance, reflects their love and blessings for their firstborn.

Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, expressed his joy on social media, calling Klin Kaara the “Little Mega Princess.” Sharing his excitement, he wrote, “Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!”



Ram Charan, who has always been a family man, shared how fatherhood has brought a new sense of responsibility and joy into his life. The actor revealed that his bond with his daughter is something he cherishes deeply and that balancing his professional and personal life has become a rewarding challenge.



On the work front, Ram Charan is all set to impress fans with his upcoming film Game Changer, directed by Shankar.