Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Welcome Baby Girl

New Delhi: Renowned actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed their first child, a baby girl at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. As per reports, the baby arrived on June 20, i.e. Tuesday at the newly personalized wing of the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The report further mentioned that both the baby and mother are doing well. It is to be noted that the couple became proud parents after 11 years of their marriage. Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday morning to welcome the new addition to their family.

Hospital News Bulletin

The bulletin read, "Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well." The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the arrival of the baby. Fans across the globe have already started celebrating the arrival of the #megaprincess. On June 17, Upasana took to Instagram to reveal that they have received a special handcrafted cradle made by survivours of sex trafficking.

She wrote, "We are honoured & humbled to receive this heartfelt gift from the incredible young women of #PrajwalaFoundation. This handcrafted cradle holds immense significance, symbolizing strength, resilience, and hope. It represents a journey of transformation and self-respect that I want my child to be exposed to from birth (sic)."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

The news of them expecting their first child was also shared by the family, including Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, in December last year. Since then, the couple has had multiple baby showers in Hyderabad and Dubai and also travelled to the US for Oscars 2023 and a 'babymoon'. Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, in a grand ceremony. Recently, the two celebrated 11 years of togetherness.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also features SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth, and is slated to release this year.