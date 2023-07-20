Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Release Heart-Warming Video Of Daughter's Arrival

New Delhi: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela today released a touching video documenting the joyous arrival of their newborn daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The video, which coincides with Upasana's birthday and Klin Kaara's one-month birth anniversary, was produced and directed by the talented filmmaker Joseph Pratanik.

Also featuring the legendary actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela, as well as Upasana's parents, Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, the heart-warming video showcases the euphoria, the involvement of the entire family, moments leading to Klin Kaara Konidela's birth and the celebrations from family and fans that followed.

Recapping the superstar's emotions leading to the big day in the video, Ram Charan said, "I guess everything finds its own place in time and this baby found its time then. And it happened. It was very tense.. everything had to be done properly but I think the second the baby comes out is when I think I’m going to be relieved and really enjoy the nine months process."

Apart from the heartening moments leading to Klin Kaara Konidela's arrival, the video also reveals the captivating story behind her name. The couple drew inspiration from the Chenchu Tribes, a Dravidian community residing in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. Their rich culture and values influenced the choice of the name, adding a deeper layer of significance to the child's identity.

Said Upasana Kamineni Konidela in the video, "I want my child to become part of the Chenchus. I don’t want any tags behind the child. I think that they should earn their title. It should come with no pressure but hard work and those are very very important to imbibe in your child’s upbringing. Every moment in life should be cherished and I think we should value all the happy times we have together."

By sharing this personal and intimate video, and giving people a glimpse into their lives , Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the outpouring of affection and support they have received from family, friends and fans.