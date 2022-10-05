Ram Charan wishes his fans a happy and blessed Dussehra, says 'this Dussehra is incredibly special to us with...'
On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has a number of projects in hand.
New Delhi: On Wednesday, South superstar Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his last film 'RRR', took to his social media account to wish everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra.
He also mentioned how the already auspicious occasion of Dussehra was made even more special by the Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer # Godfather, and how this Dussehra will be very special for the father-son duo because of the film.
The potential Oscar nominee also shares a special bond with Salman Khan as they will be seen sharing the screen for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Here is the post shared by the actor:
Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra
May there be peace, prosperity and love among all of us.
This Dussehra is incredibly special to us with #Godfather !! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 5, 2022
On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'RC15', an action drama which is being helmed by ace director S Shankar, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', an action entertainer where he will act alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and an untitled film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.
