Ram Charan wishes his fans a happy and blessed Dussehra, says 'this Dussehra is incredibly special to us with...'

New Delhi: On Wednesday, South superstar Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his last film 'RRR', took to his social media account to wish everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra.

He also mentioned how the already auspicious occasion of Dussehra was made even more special by the Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer # Godfather, and how this Dussehra will be very special for the father-son duo because of the film.

The potential Oscar nominee also shares a special bond with Salman Khan as they will be seen sharing the screen for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra

May there be peace, prosperity and love among all of us.

This Dussehra is incredibly special to us with #Godfather !! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 5, 2022

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'RC15', an action drama which is being helmed by ace director S Shankar, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', an action entertainer where he will act alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and an untitled film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri.