New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn started a storm on Twitter after he reacted to Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep’s comment that stated ‘Hindi is no more a national language’. Ajay took to Twitter, tagged Kichcha and wrote that ‘Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language’ and questioned why South Indian films are being dubbed in Hindi. Sundeep later explained his point to Ajay and the latter ended by saying he respects all languages. Various people have shared their opinion on the controversy and now, filmmaker Ram Gopla Verma (RGV) has tweeted in support of Kichcha.

According to RGV, Hindi actors ‘are insecure and jealous of south stars’ as KGF Chapter 2 had a staggering Rs 50 crores first day box office collection.

“The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films,” RGV tweeted late on Wednesday.

The whole controversy started whenAjay tweeted in Hindi, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

Sundeep calmly responded to it by writing, "And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don't we too belong to India, sir.”

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

He also tweeted, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon”.

Later Ajay called Sundeep a friend and thanked him for clearing his misunderstanding. He tweeted, “Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation”.

On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Runway34’ that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is slated to release on April 29.