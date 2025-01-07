Mumbai: Ram Kapoor, known for his stellar performances and recent 55 kg weight loss transformation, has shared a lesser-known chapter of his life, the sacrifices he made to pursue acting and the decade-long estrangement from his father, Anil Kapoor, a successful businessman.

In a candid conversation with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Ram opened up about growing up in a privileged household and how his decision to follow his passion for acting caused a rift with his father. “I was a rich man’s only son, and I grew up with a lot of privileges. But after school, I told him I didn’t want to run his company and that I wanted to make it on my own. So, I walked away from all those privileges to create my path,” Ram revealed.

His decision didn’t sit well with his father, who had envisioned Ram taking over the family business. “For him, his company was his legacy. When I told him I didn’t want to take it forward, I understood what he must have gone through,” he said.



After deciding to pursue acting, Ram moved to the United States to attend an acting school. However, his father thought this was a passing phase and decided to cut him off financially. “He stopped talking to me and sending me money. I was in America on my own, making money for food and rent. I worked at Starbucks, sold second-hand vehicles, and did other odd jobs to survive. But had that not happened, I wouldn’t have become the man I am today,” Ram shared.

When he returned to India, Ram was determined to prove himself in the acting world. “I knew everyone in my family was waiting for me to fail. They thought that would bring me back to the ‘right track.’ But I wanted to prove them wrong,” he said.

It took him nearly a decade of struggle before he started getting regular work. “For 10 years, we didn’t speak much. Then, things started to change when people in his office began approaching him for photographs with me. That’s when dad realised I had made something of myself,” Ram recalled.

Over time, Ram’s persistence and success earned his father’s respect. “After he passed away four years ago, I learned from his partners and friends how much he respected me. It was something he never said to me directly, but it meant a lot to hear it,” he added.

Ram Kapoor’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and staying true to one’s dreams, even in the face of familial opposition. Today, he is celebrated not just as an accomplished actor but as someone who paved his way, proving that success lies in taking bold risks and believing in oneself.