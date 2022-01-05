Ramanand Sagar’s great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra BRUTALLY trolled for wearing red hot bold bikini set!

New Delhi: The late legendary Ramanand Sagar, who is known for helming the iconic Ramayan TV series in the late 80s and early 90s has a body of work to be remembered for. Not many know that his great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is a model, singer, and actress.

Recently, Sakshi Chopra was papped in the city, and that too in her bold avatar. Wearing a hot red bikini set, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at her video:

However, she got trolled for donning such a revealing outfit and many pointed out she is not wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sakshi Chopra runs her YouTube channel and is often seen in bold looks.

Reportedly, she trained in music at the prestigious Trinity College London for western vocals. Sakshi's debut video on YouTube was a cover of 'Feeling Good' by Nina Simone.

Sakshi Chopra also has a degree from the famous Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, California, USA.