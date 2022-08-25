'Rambo' star Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce

Washington: The wife of Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood star who gained worldwide fame through the Rambo series of movies, has decided to end her relationship with the actor.

Jennifer Flavin has filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the actor, 76, at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, People magazine reported.

Stallone and Flavin, 54, married in 1997, though their relationship began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.They have three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also father to a son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, is from previous wife Starlin Wright, who died in 2012. Rumours were rife about a Jennifer-Sylvester split after the actor, reportedly, got a tattoo of his wife covered up with another one.

In a statement to People, Stallone said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."Flavin told the magazine, "I`m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward." News of the pair`s split comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary