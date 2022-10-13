Ranbir and his mom Neetu adorably help preggers Alia get down the stairs, fans are in love: WATCH

New Delhi: Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor were spotted last night in Mumbai after dinner with mom Neetu Kapoor. Pictures and videos of the cool trio are going viral on social media and fans are in love.

Alia-Ranbir twinned in black outfits whereas Neetu Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in a white co-ord set. The sweetest thing on the internet today is how the mother-son duo is holding pregnant Alia Bhatt as she steps down the stairs. Ranbir held her back and Neetu supported the actress as well after the dinner.

Netizens are loving the sweet gesture as well as Alia's happy glow on her face. Alia-Ranbir tied the knot in April this year and soon after their wedding, in July, they announced pregnancy.

Alia is all set to launch her maternity wear Edamama. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a photo with her cat Edward. In her post, Alia mentioned that she was wearing clothes from her new maternity brand Edamama, which will launch on October 14.

On the work front, she will soon be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.