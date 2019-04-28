Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt enjoy movie date

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went on a movie date to watch "Avengers: Endgame". They were clicked by photographers while making their way out of the theatre after watching the movie here.

Alia looked chic in a floral top and blue jeans. She had her hair loose and was seen holding a denim jacket. Ranbir sported a checked shirt and white T-shirt along with jeans and a cap to complete his causal look.

Reports about Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced last year. They have since made several appearances together -- be it walking hand in hand at an awards show or shopping on the New York streets.

They started opening up about their relationship this year. Alia talked about it when she appeared on "Koffee With Karan".

A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia to Ranbir at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media excited about their rare public display of affection.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".