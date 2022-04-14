हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt officially married, couple to host grand reception on April 17?

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt officially married, couple to host grand reception on April 17?
File photo

NEW DELHI: Tinsel town's most anticipated wedding is finally over as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot and are now officially husband and wife.

The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

Though the wedding ceremony has concluded, Ranbir and Alia are yet to make an official public appearance as a married couple. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will pose as newlyweds for the paparazzi at 7 pm today. 

Reports also suggest that the couple will host a grand reception at the luxury hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. 

Ranbir KapoorAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor husbandAlia Bhatt marriedranbir alia marriage
