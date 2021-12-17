Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt trolled for 'fake chemistry' at Brahmastra motion poster launch

New Delhi: Bollywood couple and co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently travelled to New Delhi for a fan event for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The movie will mark Ranbir and Alia’s collaboration for the first time in a film and fans will eagerly be counting days for it’s release now.

At the event, as Ranbir and Alia shared the stage, they shared some funny moments with each other. Alia asked Ranbir what 'A' means in his life and he said, 'Amitabh Bachchan,' seemingly pulling his girlfriend's leg. However, netizens were quick to point out that their chemistry on stage was 'not natural'.

Some of the comments to the videos from fan event read, "his promotion was so off! So much awkwardness, no chemistry whatsoever was very boring" and another one said, "Why it is look like stage performance." One social media user wrote, "He was telling the truth.. A means nothing to him.. Maybe Ayan Mukherjee for sure definitely not Alia," and one said, “Attention seekers after vickat’s wedding."

'Brahmastra' features Ranbir as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Alia as Isha, his love interest, and Amitabh Bachchan as his mentor. The film was initially titled ‘Dragon’ and Ayan Mukerji said the team changed the name to 'Brahmastra' as it was a more appropriate choice.

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

