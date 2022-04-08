हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Alia wedding

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actor books banquet hall, security beefs up, bride to-be's team begins preparations!

Ranbir and Alia's wedding will take place somewhere around April 17-18, reportedly.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actor books banquet hall, security beefs up, bride to-be&#039;s team begins preparations!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the big fat Indian Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, visuals of the actress's team checking the building area of Vastu at Pali Hill to security beefing up outside the venue surfaced online.

Although the stars or their families have not really commented on the wedding, yet reports are abuzz with details related to Ranbir and Alia's marriage ceremony. Viral Bhayani, one of the most followed desi pap, took to Instagram and shared the video footage of Alia's team beginning the prep work. 

Meanwhile, the India Today report claims that the pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin on April 13 and will span across 4-5 days. Now, a Bombay Times report states that Ranbir has booked a banquet hall at his residential complex for seven to eight days. 

Reportedly, the actor's bachelor party and other small functions are likely to be hosted in that hall. 

There has been no confirmation on where the wedding will take place as Ranbir's house - Vastu and the iconic RK Bungalow in Chembur are the two names floating in the news currently. 

RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT WEDDING GUEST LIST: 

Names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and close friends Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapur are being speculated.

Keep reading this space for all updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding!

 

 

