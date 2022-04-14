हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

'RANLIA' turns to 'WE' forever, newly weds mark the moment with an intimate KISS

The much-awaited wedding of Alia and Ranbir is now over. 

&#039;RANLIA&#039; turns to &#039;WE&#039; forever, newly weds mark the moment with an intimate KISS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited wedding of Alia and Ranbir is now over. The couple is now married. They solemnized their relationship at Ranbir's Pali Hill residence, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda and Akash Ambani among others are present at the wedding venue.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."

We bring to you the first official picture of the newly married couple. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor weddingRanbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt weddingRanbir Kapoor husbandAlia Bhatt marriedranbir alia marriage
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt officially married, couple to host grand reception on April 17?

Must Watch

PT5M25S

Khabren Khatakhat: Gorakhpur Temple Attack - Murtaza had 6 IDs on Facebook