NEW DELHI: The much-awaited wedding of Alia and Ranbir is now over. The couple is now married. They solemnized their relationship at Ranbir's Pali Hill residence, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda and Akash Ambani among others are present at the wedding venue.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."

We bring to you the first official picture of the newly married couple.

On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

