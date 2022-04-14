Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Groom picks up his bride in his arms

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is now over. The B-Town lovebirds have tied the knot and have solemnised their relationship at Ranbir’s Pali Hill residence, Vastu. From Ranbir's side, his mother Netu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shashi Kapoor's sons Kunal Kapoor- Karan Kapoor, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi, Arman Jain and Navya Nanda were spotted arriving for the private wedding. The bride's side saw parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar will also be in attendance.

On Thursday, the newlyweds stepped out and posed together before the shutterbugs. At one moment, Ranbir picked Alia Bhatt in his arms as they posed for the paparazzi outside his house.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhimna Kapoor Sahani shared the wedding photo and wrote in the caption, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor posed for a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after they tied the knot. "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more," Karisma wrote.

Some time back, Alia Bhatt shared her first photo from the wedding on social media with a heartfelt caption, writing, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The entire stretch from 'Vastu' to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple is expected to live has been strung with lights from the trees. The two properties are just about 180 m away from each other.

Ranbir and Alia's security team, along with five policemen, were stationed outside the apartment building. More people were added to the security detail with the arrival of a jeep in the morning.

In the pictures, the star couple can be seen wearing cream-coloured wedding outfits, drenched in the golden shade of the setting Mumbai sun.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of "Brahmastra" in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor`s wedding reception in the same year.

After the wedding, incidentally, Ranbir`s cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a picture of her second child Jeh on Instagram. The mother-son duo dressed in matching shades of pink can be seen laughing their hearts out for the camera.