MUMBAI: Like many, actor Karisma Kapoor also loves mehendi.After attending the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, Karisma took to Instagram and flaunted her henna-covered foot. A heart and floral design mehendi design can be seen applied on her foot.

"I love mehendi," she captioned the post. She attended the function wearing an ethnic yellow coloured suit. On the other hand, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for shimmery lehenga. Karisma and Kareena are Ranbir's cousins.

Earlier in the day, the Kapoor sisters turned heads as they arrived all decked up for their cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony at his residence 'Vastu' at Palli Hills on Wednesday.

While Kareena Kapoor arrived in an angelic lehenga for the event. She beamed like a ray of sunshine in Manish Malhotra's muse for her cousin brother's pre-wedding event. Bebo was no less than a vision to behold in the white coloured shimmery lehenga choli with the shades of pastel pink and blue at the bottom of the skirt.She accessorised her outfit with a stone-studded necklace, sparkling studs earrings and matching bangles. The 41-year-old kept her hair straight open with front side luscious locks neatly tied in a middle-parted hairstyle.

Kareena kept her makeup neutral matching her skin tone. On the other hand, Karisma donned an orange-gold anarkali for the occasion. She had her hair tied in a beautiful bun and completed her look with jhumkas, maangtika and bangles. An elegant bun, minimal make-up, berry-toned lip shade, smoky eye shadow, and glowing skin rounded it all off for the star.

Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son, while Karisma and Kareena are Randhir Kapoor-Babita's daughters.

Now fans are waiting to see how the Kapoor clan will make entry at Ranbir's baraat on Thursday.

