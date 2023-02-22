Ranbir Kapoor Burns Dance Floor With His Moves At Animal Wrap-Up Party, Check Viral Videos

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor seems to be in his most relaxed phase. The actor only recently welcomed his first child - a daughter with his wife Alia Bhatt. He also tasted massive success with fantasy action-adventure film 'Brahmastra'. Last week, he bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 in the Best Actor category for his work in 'Brahmastra. Besides awaiting for his rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' to arrive in theatres on March 8, the actor has been filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime-drama 'Animal' and wrapped up the Punjab schedule of the film.

The actor along with the cast and crew of the film celebrated the Punjab schedule wrap with a small party. Ranbir, who has often set hearts racing with his dance skill, made sure to spell some magic on the dance floor. The actor was captured shaking his legs to beats of some piopular chartbusters - Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Dilli Wali Girlfriend among others.

Several videos from the wrap-up party of 'Animal' were shared on social media and his fans are in complete awe watching Ranbir performing hooksteps of Bollywood tracks. Take a look:

And how can he not jam on Chhaiya Chhaiya #RanbirKapoor on the sets of Animal pic.twitter.com/7VbRennYT6 February 21, 2023

Ranbir, who is dressed in a plain white tee, black trousers and a black hat, with a jacket tied around his waist, is seen burning the dance floor. The actor is sporting a heavy beard since a few months as he had been working on the film.

On the work front, the actor has been promoting his upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame.