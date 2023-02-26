topStoriesenglish2577290
NewsLifestylePeople
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor Expressed His Wish To Play Allu Arjun's Pushpa Character

"If I had gotten a character like this, it would have been so nice” said Ranbir Kapoor expressing his wish to play Allu Arjun's character.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Expressed His Wish To Play Allu Arjun's Pushpa Character

New Delhi: Superstar Allu Arjun has always ruled the hearts of nations. Time and again, Be it the audience or the celebrities, the superstar has left everyone impressed with his performance. The evidence of the same has recently been witnessed when Ranbir Kapoor was seen expressing his wish to play Allu Arjun's character. 

In a recent event, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the films that really impacted him in terms of performance, the first name he said was Allu Arjun. Ranbir said "Just in last two years I think three films that impacted me in terms of performances would be Allu Arjun in Pushpa" Further to which he also said Alia Bhatt in Gangubai and RRR were impactful for him.  

Furthermore, he also said, "All these films impacted me a lot, as an audience, and even as an actor, I was like wow, If I had gotten a character like this, it would have been so nice”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, last year Allu Arjun signed some big brands and currently, he is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985