Ranbir Kapoor is lost in Alia Bhatt's eyes in couple's mushy Diwali pic, fans can't keep calm!

New Delhi: This Diwali, love is in the air and Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest picture is proof! On the joyous occasion of Diwali, the 'Dear Zindagi' star Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a loved-up picture of her and Ranbir in each other's arms whilst lost in each other's eyes.

Alia Bhatt rarely shares pictures of Ranbir Kapoor on her social media and the latter isn't present on social media so fans don't get to witness their loving romance very often. But on Diwali, Alia surprised fans with the couple's adorable picture together.

In the picture, Ranbir is seen wearing a black kurta and Alia is seen wearing an indigo blue traditional attire.

Take a look at her post:

Many celebs and fans took to the comment section to shower love on the couple.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love with the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Going by the rumours, the two could tie the knot in December and have organised their professional commitments accordingly.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan's next, 'Brahmastra', 'Animal' and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Takht'.