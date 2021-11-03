Ibrahim Ali Khan recreates dad Saif Ali Khan’s hook step, poses with Alia Bhatt!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as the assistant director to famous director Karan Johar for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the sets of the film, Ibrahim can be seen having the best time of his life as he is enjoying with the cast and crew of the team.

Ibrahim can be often seen sharing pictures from the sets with the crew and in one of the pictures he was also seen posing with Alia Bhatt who plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh in the film. Although, Alia was busy on her phone while others posed for the shutterbugs.

In another video that is going viral on social media, Ibrahim was seen grooving on the recently released song of Diljit Dosanjh's Lover. The team was seen following the hook step of the famous song It's the Time of Disco, from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho which was released in 2003. The film had Ibrahim’s father Saif, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

In the pictures, he was seen in a grey hoodie while posing for the camera.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles and will be helmed by Karan Johar. The film also marks KJo’s return to direction of films after five years.