हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is sweet and caring, I am impressed, says Soni Razdan

The actor said she is happy that her daughter is in a healthy space both professionally and personally. 

Ranbir Kapoor is sweet and caring, I am impressed, says Soni Razdan

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan says, she has always admired her daughter's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. 

Ranbir and Alia made their relationship public when they attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together last year. Since then both the actors have been spending quality time with each other's families. 

While Alia rang in the New Year with the Kapoor clan in New York, Ranbir was recently spotted visiting the "Raazi" star's home on her 26th birthday.

"I have always admired him as an actor much before I knew him as a person. I have come to know him a little bit (more now personally). He is a well brought up and balanced man. He is a very sweet and caring man. I am quite impressed," Soni told PTI. 

The actor said she is happy that her daughter is in a healthy space both professionally and personally. 

"A good balance in professional and personal life is good and I would be happy as a mother if Alia is happy in all the aspect of her life professionally, personally."

The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film "No Fathers in Kashmir" that hits cinema houses on April 5.

 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSoni RazdanAlia BhattRanbir Kapoor girlfriendBollywood
Next
Story

Most actors have crocodile skin: Soha Ali Khan

Must Watch

PT8M1S

Amit Shah WB Rally: 'TMC has destroyed culture, heritage of West Bengal'