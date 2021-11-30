हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor 'kicks' Alia Bhatt's lehenga in THIS viral video, netizens call it 'jabardasti wala love' - Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship official after coming together at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception. 

Ranbir Kapoor &#039;kicks&#039; Alia Bhatt&#039;s lehenga in THIS viral video, netizens call it &#039;jabardasti wala love&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most adored couples in Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going strong and buzz is strong about them getting married in the summer of 2022. While all that is rosy and romantic, a viral video of the duo has surfaced online where Ranbir can be seen allegedly kicking out Alia's lehenga. 

And his act of adjusting Alia's trailing dress from stairs with his foot has irked netizens to no end. While some call it disrespectful, others are giving free gyaan to Alia on the relationship. Take a look at the video and screenshots of some comments: 

The duo was seen along with Ayan Mukerji at the Durga Puja venue, dressed in traditional wear. Alia wore a blue Sabyasachi lehenga for the Diwali bash and even shared a picture online. 

The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra' on the work front. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success.

The 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra' on the work front. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success. 

Brahmastra is the first part of the trilogy and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

 

 

Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhattranbir kapoor kicks lehengabrahmastraViral videoalia bhatt video
