New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent media interaction, reacted to Bollywood films and said that they are not performing well at the box office.

Ranbir said," I will not speak about other films, I will give my own example. I had a film released a few weeks back called `Shamshera`, I didn`t feel any negativity, if the film doesn`t run at the box office, it`s probably because the audience didn`t like the film. Eventually, it is about the content, of course, who doesn`t want to go to the movies and experience a different emotion, cry, laugh, we all want to feel that."

"So if the film doesn`t work, it`s because the content is not good" Ranbir added. Post pandemic, many highly anticipated films like Aamir Khan`s `Laal Singh Chaddha`, Akshay Kumar`s `Prirthviraj`, `Raksha Bandhan`, and `Bachchan Paandey` and Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer `Liger` failed to impress the audience at the box office and the collections of the film were not as expected.Previously, Aamir, on Karan Johar`s chat show `Koffee with Karan 7` also stated, "If you want movies to work, then eventually you have to work on the story."

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, `Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva` stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.