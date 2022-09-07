NewsLifestylePeople
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Bollywood films not performing well at the box office

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, `Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva` stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. 

Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 09:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the issue of Bollywood films not working at the box office
  • The actor is gearing up for the release of 'Brahmastra'
  • The film is all set to hit theatres on 9th of September

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent media interaction, reacted to Bollywood films and said that they are not performing well at the box office.

Ranbir said," I will not speak about other films, I will give my own example. I had a film released a few weeks back called `Shamshera`, I didn`t feel any negativity, if the film doesn`t run at the box office, it`s probably because the audience didn`t like the film. Eventually, it is about the content, of course, who doesn`t want to go to the movies and experience a different emotion, cry, laugh, we all want to feel that."

"So if the film doesn`t work, it`s because the content is not good" Ranbir added. Post pandemic, many highly anticipated films like Aamir Khan`s `Laal Singh Chaddha`, Akshay Kumar`s `Prirthviraj`, `Raksha Bandhan`, and `Bachchan Paandey` and Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer `Liger` failed to impress the audience at the box office and the collections of the film were not as expected.Previously, Aamir, on Karan Johar`s chat show `Koffee with Karan 7` also stated, "If you want movies to work, then eventually you have to work on the story."

