Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor practices 'Shiva sessions' in Berlin

Berlin: Ranbir Kapoor is in Berlin for a schedule of "Brahmastra". The film's director Ayan Mukerji shared a video of the actor's "Shiva sessions" - his prep for his role in the fantasy adventure - and actress Alia Bhatt could be seen making a video on her phone.

"Shiva Sessions. Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. (Mre on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido," Ayan captioned the post.

In the short video, Ranbir can be seen interacting with another person while Alia stands in one corner and records it on her phone. 

"Brahmastra" is a fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir will be seen playing Shiva while Alia will be seen playing a character called Isha. 

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. This will be the first time the three will be seen sharing screen space together.

