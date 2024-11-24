Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Once Asked, ‘Who is Kishore Kumar?’

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was attending the 55th edition of IFFI in Goa, shared that the first time he met his actress-wife Alia Bhatt, she asked “Who is Kishore Kumar”.

“First time I met Alia she asked me who’s Kishore Kumar… it’s just circle of life… it’s like people are forgotten and new artists come. I think it’s very important that we remember our root,” Ranbir was heard saying.

It was in April 2022, when Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple then welcomed their daughter Raha in November the same year.

The actor then went on to talk about how he loves the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe” from the 1959 film “Anari” featuring his grand father Raj Kapoor. “Kisi Ki Muskuraahato'n Pe Ho Nisaar' is one my favourite songs,” said Ranbir, who was in a conversation with Rahul Rawail, the latter assisted Raj Kapoor.

He then mentioned that it is the first song he made his two-year-old daughter Raha hear. “In fact, it is the first song that I made my daughter Raha hear. I'm an 80s kid and this song is my anthem". Talking about “Anari”, the comedy film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukerjee, stars Raj Kapoor , Nutan , Motilal and Lalita Pawar .

This was among the few films in which Lalita Pawar played a positive role and Motilal a role with shades of grey. The film was remade in Tamil as Pasamum Nesamum (1964) and in Turkish as Derbeder (1960), Enayi (1974).

The film traces the story of a poor young man, who gets employed by a rich man admiring his honesty. But when he gets suspected in a lady's murder case, he need to prove his innocence. Talking about Ranbir, the actor will reportedly be seen in “Dhoom 4” and is currently prepping for “Love And War” by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.