New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed boy Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child and the baby arrival news stumped fans on social media. Soon after Alia shared the news on her Instagram, while a majority of fans, family and celeb friends wished the couple, there was a troll army unleashed waiting to explode.

Reacting to the troll calling the pregnancy news a 'promotional gig' for Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor told Hindustan Times, "Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it."

Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends only.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has been shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, the film also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Belfast star Jamie Dornan. 'Heart of Stone' will be directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

She will also be seen in multi-starrer film 'Darlings'.The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and brings together noted music composer and director Vishal Bharadwaj and famed lyricist Gulzar. This project will be Alia's debut production.

Besides these, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra, a sci-fi by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt up for release this month. He has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with Sandeep Vanga Reddy.



