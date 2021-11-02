Ranbir Kapoor to pay tribute to Diego Maradona via football match

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Ahan Shetty and Vivian Dsena, among several others, are coming together to play a special football match in honour of the Argentina football legend Diego Maradona.

The match will be held on November 3 at Jamnabai Grounds, Mumbai.

Also, celebrities will be seen playing the match just days after the launch of Amazon Original Series `Maradona: Blessed Dream`, a biopic spanning 10 episodes that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in `86.

Diego Maradona passed away last year on November 25. He was 60 when he breathed his last.

