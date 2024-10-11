Ranbir Kapoor Touches Panditji’s Feet At Durga Puja Pandal; Tanishaa Mukerji’s Expression Grabs Attention

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is a changed man after fatherhood. The Animal star never fails to impress with his appearance and this time too when he was spotted at Durga Puja 2024 Pandal he won hearts and how. The Ramayana star was seen gelling around with Rani Mukerji at the Pandal and before that, he seeked blessings of Durga Maa and bowed down his head near her, but what grabbed everyone's attention was the way he touched Panditji's feet, even the Panditji looked very surprised and he immediately gave all his blessings to the actor.

As Ranbir touched Panditji's feet, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji who was standing along with Rani looked mighty impressed with this gesture and was seen making a happy facial expression as she chats with Rani.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved stars in the town and ever since his marriage with Alia Bhatt and the birth of his daughter Raha Kapoor, he has become even more popular. Alia Bhatt too cannot stop raving about how nice a person he is and the best father ever. Alia once revealed how unique games he plays with Raha that left the actress surprised," Ranbir and Raha's relationship is one for the ages. There's a friendship between them. He invents some random games with Raha. He'll be like, 'Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard?' Raha will say 'Yes' and they go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her, 'See, this is velvet. This is suede. This is cotton".

On the professional front, Ranbir is gearing up for his next release Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi.