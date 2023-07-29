trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641853
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Showstopper In Lungi Pants And Bandhgala Jacket At Kunal Rawal’s Fashion Show

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning entry at the fashion event held in the capital.

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:51 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Turns Showstopper In Lungi Pants And Bandhgala Jacket At Kunal Rawal’s Fashion Show Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday won everyone’s hearts with his ramp walk on Day 4 of India Couture Week. After a long time, Ranbir hit the runway and that too for ace designer Kunal Rawal. The ‘Barfi’ star donned a deep blue-coloured bandhgala embellished jacket that he paired with black pants. His pants caught everyone’s attention as it features lungi detail on one side.

To make his showstopper look more captivating, he opted for a cool hairdo and trimmed beard.

Ranbir presented Kunal’s collection “Dhup Chao” at Taj Palace here. He undoubtedly served Punjabi Munda vibes at the gala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The pieces in the collection were subtle, yet statements in their own right. They were urban, nostalgic and relevant, while being consistently rooted in luxury. Each signature silhouette was reimagined in innovative architectural shapes, and textures played a significant role throughout.

Cherry on the cake was the Punjabi music played during Ranbir’s ramp walk. Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranbir is all set to unleash his action-packed avatar in ‘Animal’, which is set to release on December 1 this year. Actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. 

