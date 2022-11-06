Ranbir Kapoor wanted a BOY OR GIRL? Actor reveals his gender-specific CHOICE. READ HERE

New Delhi: As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages. The celebrity couple was seen visiting the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day.

Around noon, Today, November 6th, Alia shared on Instagram the arrival of her baby girl. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

We have a throwback memory for you all where the new dad RK expressed his wish to have a baby girl. In July, when Ranbir was busy promoting his film 'Shamshera', he was seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

During the episode, he interacted with 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly, who gave him parenting tips.

Ranbir asked Rupali, 'Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hu? (You will help me in being the best dad in the world. Will to tell me what can I do?)'

He then said, 'Mujhe beti hi chahiye. (I want a daughter)" The actress then trained RK on how to hold a baby and change its diapers too.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives.