Ranbir Kapoor's Kashmiri lookalike Junaid Shah dies, fans mourn demise

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor's famous Kashmiri lookalike Junaid Shah has died at his residence in Srinagar, Kashmir. He has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. As soon as this news broke online, #Ranbir became a top trend on Twitter.

Fans mourned Junaid's untimely and sudden demise and expressed condolences. Take a look at a few tweets:

Omg he looks exactly like Ranbir!! Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raziun. He passed away too young and so soon. https://t.co/WNDb6VQFt3 — (@UzmaRamiza) July 17, 2020

Very sad News coming from EllahiBagh Srinagar looking alike Ranbir Kapoor

Junaid Shah Has Died Due To Massive Cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/8jYF9xz1rN — Aabid Mir Magami (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) July 17, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger Junaid Shah, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor passed away on Thursday night due to a cardiac arrest. May Allah Grant him Jannah! pic.twitter.com/bsGdmuw9tF — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) July 17, 2020

Junaid Shah, who was commonly called as Ranbir Kapoor in Kashmir becoz of his looks & face cut which resembles very much with actor #RanbirKapoor, died due to cardiac arrest early this morning at his residence in illahibagh area of Srinagar, Kashmir.

May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/h022XIvf0e — Tahira (@KashirKurr) July 17, 2020

Ranbir's doppelganger Junaid Shah had shot to fame a couple of years back when his pictures went viral on social media. People couldn't help but spot an uncanny resemblance between the two.

Junaid's Instagram post is not active. His last post was on July 10, 2018, and his bio reads 'Freelance Model', Kashmiri

May his soul rest in peace!