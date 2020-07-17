हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Junaid Shah

Ranbir Kapoor's Kashmiri lookalike Junaid Shah dies, fans mourn demise

Fans mourned Junaid's untimely and sudden demise and expressed condolences. 

Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s Kashmiri lookalike Junaid Shah dies, fans mourn demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor's famous Kashmiri lookalike Junaid Shah has died at his residence in Srinagar, Kashmir. He has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. As soon as this news broke online, #Ranbir became a top trend on Twitter.

Fans mourned Junaid's untimely and sudden demise and expressed condolences. Take a look at a few tweets: 

Ranbir's doppelganger Junaid Shah had shot to fame a couple of years back when his pictures went viral on social media. People couldn't help but spot an uncanny resemblance between the two. 

Junaid's Instagram post is not active. His last post was on July 10, 2018, and his bio reads 'Freelance Model', Kashmiri

May his soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Junaid ShahRanbir KapoorRanbirranbir kapoor lookalikeKashmiriranbir kapoor doppelganger
