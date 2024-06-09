Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has once again melted fans' hearts with his latest makeover, this time revealing a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Raha.

Celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, took to Instagram to share several pictures of Ranbir flaunting his new look, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the heartfelt tattoo of the actor's daughter's name, Raha.

Known for his impeccable style, Ranbir Kapoor has always been a favourite among fans. However, it's also his role as a doting father that often steals the spotlight.

From tender moments captured with Raha during public outings to now a tattoo of her daughter's name on his skin, Ranbir continues to set fatherhood goals for his fans.

Have A Look At The Post:

In the series of photos shared by Aalim Hakim, Ranbir exudes charisma in his signature black attire, complemented by sleek sunglasses. However, it's the seventh picture that captured everyone's attention, where the name 'Raha' is prominently displayed near his shoulder.

Fans flooded the comments section while gushing over Ranbir's new look and his heartfelt tribute to his daughter.

One fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is another name of handsomeness," while another wrote, "Daddy Kapoor."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, into the world in November 2022 after they tied the knot in April 2022.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir's, work front, the actor will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also gearing up for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. 'Ramayana' also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.