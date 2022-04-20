New Delhi: Almost a week after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the 'Rockstar' actor's niece Samara Sahni shared a special post for Alia Bhatt on her unverified Instagram account.

She shared a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities. She also posted a family photo from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi festivities. The picture features the newlyweds with Ranbir's mom Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor, his brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain. Also present in the frame are Ranbir's cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, his cousin Nikhil Nanda along with wife Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli.

For the unversed, Samara is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni.

Sharing the picture, Samara wrote in her caption: "Welcome to the family Alia mami. I love you so much." In the comments section, Samara's grandmother Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Awww this is the sweetest." Samara's mom Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a couple of heart emojis.

On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu.

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on April 13.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.