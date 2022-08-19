New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently received flak for his comment on his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. While promoting the movie, Ranbir made a remark which irked netizens.

During a live session on Brahmastra promotion, the lead couple was seen talking about why they are not promoting the film in the traditional way. Alia Bhatt replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..."Ranbir Kapoor interrupted and pointed at her baby bump and said, "well I can say somebody has phailod."

He added it was meant to be a joke, and said it in a light mood. Netizens were shocked after the video clipping of the interaction was shared on Reddit. Some of the users found it offensive while others understood the light-heartedness of the talk.

The trailer of the mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles has piqued the interest of many. After the trailer launch, several people speculated that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also have cameos in the film.

Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.