Ranbir, Shah Rukh and Nita Ambani dance away at Akash Ambani's wedding-Watch

New Delhi: Businessman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor danced their hearts out at Mangal Baraat during Akash Ambani’s wedding celebrations which started today, March 9, 2019.

Among the pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media, a video of Nita Ambani, Mukesh dancing along with the superstars of Bollywood also went viral on social media.

Amongst the attendees Rajinikanth, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were present.

Not just Bollywood actors, some popular sportspersons like Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh Zaheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, and SriLankan cricketer Mahila Jayawardhane also attended the big fat Indian.

As per the sources, the wedding will be followed by a reception which will take place on March 12, 2019.

Akash and Shloka Mehta got engaged in 2018.

A week ago, the Ambanis hosted a star-studded pre-wedding party for Akash and Shloka in Switzerland.