Actor and MPSD alumni Kumar Saurabh who has been a part of projects such as Laal Rang, Baaghi 2, Dongri ka Raja, Veerappan, Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, MX Player's High and many more is currently seen in Shamshera which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vanni Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt among others. Helmed by director Karan Malhotra, the film released on 22nd July in theaters.

The actor gets candid about his role and sharing screen with Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about his role he says,"I got a call from YRF for a film. I gave 2 rounds of audition one at office and other one at her house. She took my audition for continues 6 hours. Then later on, I got to know that I bagged the role. I’m playing the character named Choocha who is brilliant at burrowing and making secret ways below the ground. He is very enthusiastic, full of energy and speed. While portraying such a character I had to keep director's vision in my mind and work towards getting hold of the character. Also, since it's a period drama, I had to keep each and every aspect of the film in mind."

Sharing about the challenges faced he tells,"While I was shooting for my intro shot which was quite difficult, I was quite nervous that I don't hurt Ranbir sir or Saurabh Shukla sir during that scene. But they both were really supportive and gave me the freedom to do my part saying - 'Kar tu free ho ke, chot lagg jaye toh koi baat nahi'. It really helped me to perform well."

Sharing his working experience with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others he says, "I feel so blessed and full of gratitude to share screen space with them. Ranbir is a gem of a person and a very supportive coactor. It's like a dream come true project for me. Seeing Sanjay Dutt sir felt like a blessing and he is a fabulous actor. I thoroughly enjoyed working with each of them and created a life long memory to cherish. It's not just a add on project in my list but a great learning which I'm proud of."

Recalling his favorite moments from the set he reveals,"There are many but it was a special moment for me when I was shooting for my intro scene and Ranbir was happy and impressed by my work and asked - "Saurabh Tu NSD se hai?". After which we had a very long conversation."

Live TV