Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda appeals Karnataka CM to take action against gruesome murder of 60 monkeys in state

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to appeal the Karnataka's CM Basavaraj Bommai and the Ministry of Environment and Forest to take strict action against a recent gruesome murder of 60 monkeys in the state.

Randeep Hooda appeals Karnataka CM to take action against gruesome murder of 60 monkeys in state
File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who has always been vocal about issues related to the environment and animals, on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to appeal the Karnataka's CM- Basavaraj Bommai and Ministry of Environment and Forest to take strict action against a recent gruesome murder of 60 monkeys in the state.

Alongside the viral video of the heinous act, Randeep tweeted, "In an absolutely heinous act, more than 60 monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka. @moefcc @byadavbjp @aranya_kfd @CMofKarnataka".

 

With his tweet, he tagged the chief minister of Karnataka- Basavaraj Bommai so that some action can be taken against the ones responsible for this horrific crime.

In the video shared by the actor, a bunch of around 60 monkeys could be seen lying dead. These monkeys had been poisoned and tied in bags and thrown on Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad in Hassan District, Karnataka.

On a related note, the actor keeps sharing various links and news about the environment, cruelty against animals on his social media handles in order to make people aware of the biodiversity. Many times, Randeep is seen tweeting about issues and appealing to the state government of that particular state to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep was last seen in Prabhudheva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' that starred Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Next, he will be seen in 'Rat On A Highway' directed by Vivek Chouhan, 'Mard' directed by Sai Kabir, and 'Unfair And Lovely' where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ileana D`Cruz for the first time.

Currently, he is shooting for 'Inspector Avinash' which will mark his web series debut. It is a cop thriller based on UP super cop Avinash Mishra`s life. 

Tags:
Randeep HoodaAnimal CrueltyMonkeys killed in KarnatakaBasavaraj BommaiRandeep Hooda Twitter
