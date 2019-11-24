हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda: Salman Khan's films are a genre in themselves

Actor Randeep Hooda will be reuniting with Salman Khan on the big screen soon. He says the superstar's films are a genre in themselves.

Randeep Hooda: Salman Khan&#039;s films are a genre in themselves

New Delhi: Actor Randeep Hooda will be reuniting with Salman Khan on the big screen soon. He says the superstar's films are a genre in themselves.

"In 'Kick', I changed Salman. In 'Sultan', I trained him and in this ('Radhe'), we are going to have some confrontation. Salman's films are a genre in themselves and I think it's a different kind of an atmosphere. I, as an actor, definitely believe that one should be able to adapt to all atmospheres and styles of working and I am excited about it," Randeep told IANS.

"He has been a very good friend and somebody I have looked up to in more ways than one, so it's always exciting to be in a movie with him. Through him, my work reaches a lot more people," added the "Sarbjit" actor.

He is also teaming up with his "Highway" director Imtiaz Ali once again.

"We worked together after five years. That ('Highway') one was a performance-based role and so is this (the upcoming film) and I love the theme of the film. It is #loveaajkal. It is 'love aaj kal' in the times of hashtags, and what it used to be before there were mobile phones. It is kind of a comparison between that," said Randeep.

Asked if it is a sequel to the 2009 film "Love Aaj Kal", he said: "No, it is not. I am not sure how they will describe it."

The actor really likes Imtiaz as a storyteller.

"I was talking to somebody. His movies are more like feelings than just a movie or a storyline. It's a feeling he creates with his storytelling which lingers on with people," he said.

Randeep is also looking forward to the release of "Dhaka". He calls it as a "biggie".

"It's been produced by the Russo Brothers whom I am a big fan of and it's even written by Joe Russo. It was really fun. It was full-on action film. It could go out to be as the next 'Rambo', you never know," he said referring to the Sylvester Stallone-starrer action film franchise.
 

Randeep HoodaSalman KhanDhakaLove Aaj Kal
