Randeep Hooda Wraps Veer Savarkar, Says 'Finally, Now I Can Eat Properly'

Actor Randeep Hooda has wrapped up filming for his upcoming project Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film is directed and co-written by the Sarbjit-actor himself. This historical-period drama is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. To mark the completion of the shooting schedule, Hooda shared a video on Twitter, featuring him and his crew chanting patriotic slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram,” cutting cake and enjoying the moment.

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt note penned by Hooda. He wrote, "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and making it happen.”

“Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn't eat during this stretched period of shoot and I'll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram!” he added.

Check:

It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen. Finally now I can eat_ pic.twitter.com/2ajqfiLb4S June 22, 2023

Fan’s reaction

As soon as Hooda shared the post, comments started pouring in.

One user said, “Looking forward to watch it on the big screen.”

Another comment read, “Eagerly waiting for this film. Was really impressed by the teaser. All the best to the whole team.”

A third user wrote, “You will get the national award and public love for this role trust me Randeep #VeerSavarkar.”

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is an upcoming film based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Apart from Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande will also be seen in this film. The teaser was released on May 29.

About Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda made his acting debut in 2001 with Monsoon Wedding and went on appear in movies like Highway, Murder 3, Sarbjit and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster.