Randhir Kapoor gets emotional as he misses brother Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, shares unseen photo

NEW DELHI: Actor Randhir Kapoor, who lost his two brothers in Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor within a span of one year, seems to be facing a tough time coping up with the loss. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer, Rajiv Kapoor died of massive cardiac arrest on February 9 this year.

An emotional Randhir Kapoor, who seems to be missing his sibling, took to Instagram and shared a collage of throwback pictures of his brothers - Rishi and Rajiv from their younger days. The photo appears to have been clicked during their younger days, probably during the 80s. Randhir wrote, "Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are." Randhir's fans showered him with words of support. Check out the actor's post below:

Randhir Kapoor, who has been missing his brothers Rishi and Rajiv, keeps sharing old pictures with them on Instagram. One of them also featured their father Raj Kapoor. Randhir had posted a captionless picture on Instagram featuring Rishi, Rajiv, their father Raj Kapoor and himself.

Speaking of his personal life, Randhir Kapoor married Babita in 1971 and together they share two children - Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Both Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are actress. The couple separated in 1988, but reconciled in 2007, after living separately for several years.

Randhir Kapoor made his debut as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1955 film 'Shree 420'. His first film as a lead actor was 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' (1971), in which he worked with his wife Babita, father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithvi Raj Kapoor.