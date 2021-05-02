Randhir Kapoor health update: Veteran actor ‘recovering well’, says ‘didn’t require oxygen at hospital’

New Delhi: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who was in the ICU will be returning home soon, according to his latest interview with a leading daily. The actor had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 27, 2021.

Later on April 30, 2021, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and underwent further tests.

As per Kapoor's latest interview with ETimes, he is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital soon.

He said, "I am recovering well and should be home soon." He also clarified that he did not need oxygen support at the hospital as he didn't experience breathlessness.

"I was never breathless. I just had fever," he added.

Randhir Kapoor, 74, is married to veteran actress Babita. Together, the couple has two children, actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

He is the eldest son of the veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor within 10 months on April 30, 2020, and February 9, 2021, respectively.

Rishi Kapoor died after losing a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died due to a heart attack.

Randhir Kapoor has featured in hit films such as 'Jeet', 'Hamrahi', 'Jawani Diwani', 'Lafange', 'Ponga Pandit', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman', and 'Haath Ki Safai'.