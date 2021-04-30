हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishi Kapoor

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, scroll through his most loved moments with wife Neetu Kapoor - In Pics

This day, last year, Indian cinema's one of the most iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor bid us goodbye. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation as family, friends and fans mourned his demise. He died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30, 2020, and was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year. 

New Delhi: This day, last year, Indian cinema's one of the most iconic actors, Rishi Kapoor bid us goodbye. His sudden death sent shockwaves across the nation as family, friends and fans mourned his demise. He died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30, 2020, and was battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for the past two years. The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year. 

All through his tough times, actress-wife Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock behind him. The two cemented a great bond of love and affection - giving picture-perfect relationship goals to fans and followers. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor worked in several movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar amongst various others together.

On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, we thought of scrolling through some of his best moments with actress-wife Neetu Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meal out after a long period becomes so special!! You value each moment enjoy every dish 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lifelong relationship Friendship ..

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love this pic @bloomingdales had to drag him  #memories #keeppositive #blessings

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nature teaches us to appreciate  #flowers #beautiful#happycolors #

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A stroll at Central Park with perfect weather for company #vitD#beautifulday

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It's my way or the highway 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There are some things money can't buy ::: Morals Manners Integrity 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr twittershi kapoor !!! Mrs Neetustagram Kapoor !!! 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing comes easy in life ... Even Santa comes with a Clause !!!! 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Once Upon A Time When I Was Fat n Rishi Was Patlu 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

35 years today !!! 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The sulky poo from Doosra Aadmi 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khulum khula pyar krenge hum dono !!! Eid Mubarak 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kabhie Kabhie !!

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Upon Rishi Kapoor's demise, his family released an official statement last year reading: Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with Leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance and the two got married on January 22, 1980. Together, they have two children - son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi Kapoor, you are missed!

