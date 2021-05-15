Randhir Kapoor is now COVID-free, to remain in isolation at home for few days!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor is now COVID-free and can't thank god enough! According to a report in Times Of India, the senior Kapoor confirmed his discharge from the hospital finally.

Randhir Kapoor told ETimes on Friday morning, "I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine."Adding furthermore, the senior star said, "I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people. I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well. I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind."

The 74-year-old actor was treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Randhir Kapoor, eldest son of late legendary Raj Kapoor is married to veteran actress Babita. Together, the couple has two children, actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman and Haath Ki Safai among several others.