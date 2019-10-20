Rani Chatterjee gives major boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram pictures

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is giving major boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram pictures. The actress shared picture of herself in a purple formal suit.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rani wrote, "आ रहल बानी मूज्जफरपुर दैनिक जागरण डांडिया नाइट #airportlook #blue."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

