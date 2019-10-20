close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee gives major boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram pictures

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is giving major boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram pictures. The actress shared picture of herself in a purple formal suit.

Rani Chatterjee gives major boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram pictures

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is giving major boss lady vibes in her latest Instagram pictures. The actress shared picture of herself in a purple formal suit.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rani wrote, "आ रहल बानी मूज्जफरपुर दैनिक जागरण डांडिया नाइट #airportlook #blue."

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry. 
 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri sizzlerLady Singham
Next
Story

Dr Zeus slams ‘Bala' makers for using his hits ‘Dont be shy', 'Kangna'

Must Watch

PT9M26S

Breaking News: Indian army destroys terror camps in PoK