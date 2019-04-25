Rani Chatterjee looks stunning in a red assymterical dress—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee is a sensation on social media as well. She regularly posts stuff on Instagram, keeping her 327k followers updates about the latest happenings about her.

Rani recently took to Insta and shared a picture of her all set to travel somewhere. Check out her picture:

She has featured in several hit movies and is a known face in Bhojpuri film industry. Besides acting, working out in the gym is keeping her busy these days. The actress is a fitness freak and more often than not shares her pictures from the gym.

Rani has worked with almost all the bigwigs of the Bhojpuri film industry and a few days back featured on the popular comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma. She came along with Aamrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Rani made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance. Ever since there has been no looking back for the actress.