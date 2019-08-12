close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee posts a message for her haters, shares pic-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The actress is busy shooting for her first Hindi reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a smoking hot picture of herself in a blingy top and hot pants. She also had a message for her haters. "Love your Haters They are YOUR biggest FAns, " She wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an action-packed reality show which will be majorly shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from Rani, the participants this season are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal and RJ Malishka.

 

 

Rani ChatterjeeKhatron ke KhiladiTejasswi PrakashKaran PatelShivin NarangAmruta KhanvilkarAdaa KhanKarishma Tanna
