close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee shares a romantic picture with Pawan Singh from the sets of Boss

One of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh have started shooting for the upcoming film. The actress on Sunday took to share a picture from the sets of their upcoming film.

Rani Chatterjee shares a romantic picture with Pawan Singh from the sets of Boss

New Delhi: One of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh have started shooting for the upcoming film. The actress on Sunday took to share a picture from the sets of their upcoming film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "MY HERO
Bahut din baad aa rahe hai sath 
Shoot for movie (BOSS) #bhojpuri #bhojpurimovies #acting #showtime."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 

On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeePawan SinghKaran PatelShivin NarangAmruta KhanvilkarAdaa KhanKarishma Tanna
Next
Story

Akshara Singh seeks blessings from goddess Vindhyavasini on her birthday—Photos

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 Comes Into Effect