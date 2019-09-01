Rani Chatterjee shares a romantic picture with Pawan Singh from the sets of Boss

New Delhi: One of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bhojpuri industry, Rani Chatterjee and Pawan Singh have started shooting for the upcoming film. The actress on Sunday took to share a picture from the sets of their upcoming film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rani wrote, "MY HERO

Bahut din baad aa rahe hai sath

Shoot for movie (BOSS) #bhojpuri #bhojpurimovies #acting #showtime."

On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi in Bulgaria. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it is already making the right kind of noise.

Apart from Rani, the show will have Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka as contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will start from January 18, 2020.