topStoriesenglish2582634
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR

Rani Mukerji Calls Kareena Kapoor Her 'Jaan' As The 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' Duo Poses For The Paps

On Saturday, the two met each other for Kareena`s show What Women Want. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 01:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • On Saturday, the two met each other for Kareena`s show What Women Want. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location.
  • Several images and videos surfaced online. In the images, Rani is seen dressed in a green summer dress. On the other hand, Kareena looked stylish in a black shirt and black jeans.

Trending Photos

Rani Mukerji Calls Kareena Kapoor Her 'Jaan' As The 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' Duo Poses For The Paps

New Delhi: Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, who have worked together in films like `Mujhse Dosti Karoge!` and `Talaash, recently reunited for a chat show.

On Saturday, the two met each other for Kareena`s show What Women Want. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location. Several images and videos surfaced online. In the images, Rani is seen dressed in a green summer dress. On the other hand, Kareena looked stylish in a black shirt and black jeans.

There`s also a video that has left netizens in awe of Rani and Kareena`s bond. While posing with Kareena, Rani showered love on the latter by addressing her as her "jaan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

"Yeh meri jaan hai," Rani said, evoking a wide smile from Kareena. Kareena also dropped a picture with Rani from the shoot."Tina and Pooja #IYKYK," she captioned the picture, referring to the duo`s characters` names in the film `Mujhse Dosti Karoge`.

Helmed by Kunal Kohli, `Mujhse Dosti Karoge` was released in 2002. In the film, Rani played the role of Pooja, while Kareena played Tina. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

In the upcoming days, Rani will be seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which will hit the theatres on March 17. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty`s book The Journey of a Mother.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Speaking of Kareena`s upcoming projects, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor`s `The Crew`, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh`s next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Live Tv

Kareena KapoorRani MukerjiRani KareenaMujhse Dosti Karoge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?