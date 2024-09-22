Rani Mukerji Celebrates World Rose Day With Kids Battling Cancer: ‘More Celebrities Should Support Such Initiatives’

Actor Rani Mukerji took time off her busy schedule on Saturday to meet with young cancer patients in Mumbai, as part of a special event marking World Rose Day. The event, organized by the Cancer Patients Aid Association, is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer and showing solidarity with those affected by the disease.

Rani spent a joyous and heartwarming day with children battling cancer. She not only interacted with them but also cut a cake in celebration and joined them on an open bus ride as the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was lit up in red to honor the occasion.

At the event, Rani stressed the importance of offering love and support to those affected by cancer. She expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am thankful to the organisers for inviting me. With this initiative, I got the chance to spend quality time with kids who have been battling this disease. I pray to God for the recovery of cancer patients... Also, I feel more celebrities should take part in such initiatives and try to bring smiles to the faces of cancer patients. Children who are fighting this big disease are real heroes."

As a well-loved and respected actor, Rani feels a strong responsibility to contribute where she can, using her platform to advocate for important causes. "I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer. We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages," she added.

Rani further emphasized the significance of dedicating time to children affected by cancer: "We all must try to give our time to these kids, shower love on them. Our love and support will give them the courage to fight cancer... Also, with my medium, I will try my best to raise awareness about cancer. If I ever get a chance to be part of a project around this subject, I will definitely do it."

In addition to her charitable work, Rani recently marked the tenth anniversary of her film 'Mardaani.' Fans were excited as the makers teased the next chapter in the franchise, with more details about the project to be revealed soon.